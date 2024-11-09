Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €36.11 ($39.68) and last traded at €37.69 ($41.42), with a volume of 1318001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €36.90 ($40.55).

Porsche Automobil Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

