Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Pola Orbis Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter. Pola Orbis had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 5.63%.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

