Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) COO Oliver K. Mihm Sells 5,691 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total transaction of $950,738.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,870.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $165.97 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.18 and a 52 week high of $169.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.11. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 36,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 89.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

