Playtika’s (PLTK) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Macquarie restated their neutral rating on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Playtika stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 860,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,961. Playtika has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 127.12% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $620.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Playtika’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Playtika by 142.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 705.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 161,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 141,231 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Playtika by 19.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Playtika during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Playtika during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

