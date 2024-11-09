Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.81.

Shares of PLNT traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.78. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $98.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 61.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 174.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

