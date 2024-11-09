Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNTGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 121.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Planet Fitness updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.420-2.440 EPS.

PLNT stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.31. 1,982,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,188. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $98.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78.

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.81.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

