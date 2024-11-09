Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.
Pitney Bowes Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $8.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
