Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.200 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.96.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $91.81. 1,860,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $92.59.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.02. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

