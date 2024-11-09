PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $55.42. Approximately 151,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 134,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.60.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

