PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total transaction of C$492,250.00.
Shares of PHX opened at C$9.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$462.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.43. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of C$7.91 and a 12 month high of C$10.70.
PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$154.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.00 million. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 42.04%. As a group, analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.2397516 EPS for the current year.
Separately, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday.
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
