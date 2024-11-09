PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in PG&E by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 77.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 48.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

