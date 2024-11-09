PFS Partners LLC Takes Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

ATO stock opened at $144.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.40 and a fifty-two week high of $145.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day moving average of $126.80.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.94.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

