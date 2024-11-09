PFS Partners LLC Has $8.58 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

PFS Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 4.8% of PFS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

