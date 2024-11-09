Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Permian Resources Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of PR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,555,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,142,558. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 4.34.
Permian Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.55%.
Several analysts have issued reports on PR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.87.
Permian Resources Company Profile
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.
