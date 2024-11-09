Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, reports. The business had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.93 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.81%. Perion Network updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PERI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. 361,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,091. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 17.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Perion Network by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Perion Network from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

