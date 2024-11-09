Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Performance Food Group updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.97. 1,454,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,922. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.15.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,644.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $294,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,644.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,774.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFGC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

