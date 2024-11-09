Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,235 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Perficient worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,454 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $244,380,000 after acquiring an additional 50,313 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,686,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 1,044.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,686 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,577,000 after acquiring an additional 434,115 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 468,466 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,541,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $75.96 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.16.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.58 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.48%. On average, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

