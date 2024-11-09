PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Raised by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.5% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. M&G Plc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13,209.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEP opened at $165.11 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

