Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Carol A. Schneeberger Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $34,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,759.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PEBO opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 162,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 28,346 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,244,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 808.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 27,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 34.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 136,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEBO

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.