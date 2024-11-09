Pegasus Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.63.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total value of $1,562,012.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,959.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $902,869.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total transaction of $1,562,012.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,959.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,633,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $921.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $877.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $811.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $943.02.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

