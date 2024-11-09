Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $8.43 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,744 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,055,000 after acquiring an additional 756,464 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17,863.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 412,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,821,000 after acquiring an additional 269,405 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,192,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,426,000 after acquiring an additional 145,967 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $195.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.63 and a 52-week high of $195.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

