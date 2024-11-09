Pegasus Partners Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,485 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Masco by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 93.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 1.3 %

MAS stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average is $74.83.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

