PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,184,000 after acquiring an additional 276,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 28.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in PayPal by 180.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,789,000 after buying an additional 409,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in PayPal by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,789,000 after acquiring an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 2.0 %

PYPL opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.87 and a one year high of $83.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

