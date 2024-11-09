Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

PAYO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.81. 5,621,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,800. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,904. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at $12,794,395.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,500. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 563,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 160,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

