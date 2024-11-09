Paul Ligon Sells 1,730 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,088.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $106.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.38 and a twelve month high of $109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 888.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average is $100.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $411.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth $1,635,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 246,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 37.6% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 10.8% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 375,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,330,000 after acquiring an additional 36,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 322,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. William Blair started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

