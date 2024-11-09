Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.30.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.
PDCO opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45.
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.
Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.
