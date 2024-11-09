Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) COO Andrew D. Ross Sells 4,864 Shares

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,263,244.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $695.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $623.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $569.69. The firm has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $410.86 and a 1-year high of $709.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.