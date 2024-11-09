Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa Johns International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PZZA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.09. 1,193,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,330. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. Papa Johns International has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $78.67. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $497.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa Johns International will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 66.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 65.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 225.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

