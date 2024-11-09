Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of PLTR opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.11 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $58.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $150,233,900.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,580,255.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,482,878 shares of company stock worth $1,044,202,496 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

