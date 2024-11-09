Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 2.7% After Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $53.55 and last traded at $54.03. Approximately 52,505,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 57,128,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.53.

Specifically, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $247,635,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,967,157.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $999,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,077,819.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $406,646.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,322.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.11 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,365,000 after buying an additional 808,444 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,871,000 after acquiring an additional 167,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,575,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

