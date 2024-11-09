Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) EVP Margaret S. Ohlhaver Sells 9,273 Shares of Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) EVP Margaret S. Ohlhaver sold 9,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $259,273.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $712,281. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is -879.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 121.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 93.8% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

See Also

