Oxbow Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.93.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.93. 6,041,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,663,893. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $287.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

