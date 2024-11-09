Oxbow Advisors LLC Invests $8.58 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 374,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,575,000. Healthpeak Properties makes up about 0.9% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Healthpeak Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,024,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DOC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. 3,908,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,932,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 255.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.