Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 152,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,591. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

