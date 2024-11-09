Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 594.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 9.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank increased its position in McKesson by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $613.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,233. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $431.35 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.60.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 243.82% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $625.64.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

