Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OSCR. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 29,957 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $511,066.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 853,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,567,107.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 36,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $650,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,411.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 29,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $511,066.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 853,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,567,107.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,569 shares of company stock worth $3,007,069. Company insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 435.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 20.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 14.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

