Orion Office REIT Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ONL)

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Orion Office REIT Price Performance
ONL opened at $4.07 on Friday. Orion Office REIT has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Orion Office REIT Company Profile
