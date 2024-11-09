OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 33523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price target on OppFi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

OppFi Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $560.21 million, a P/E ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 1.20.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. OppFi had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OppFi by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OppFi by 120.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in OppFi by 24.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 33,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

