Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TTD. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $7.40 on Friday, hitting $125.13. 13,646,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,373. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.00. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,846.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $310,902.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at $68,930,351.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

