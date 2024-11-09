Oppenheimer Increases Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $105.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.57. 7,377,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,048,514. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 118.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,437 shares of company stock worth $5,374,825 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,147 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,497,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,189,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,240 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,743,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,412,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,421,000 after purchasing an additional 268,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

