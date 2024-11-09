Oppenheimer Cuts Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $97.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $102.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TKR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. Timken has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $94.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average is $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). Timken had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,691,000 after purchasing an additional 347,794 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,817,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,750,000 after buying an additional 128,791 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Timken by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,679,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after buying an additional 107,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Timken by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,667,000 after acquiring an additional 97,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,322,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,671 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

