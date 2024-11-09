OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 280,183 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 280,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $420,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,512,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,268,607.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OPKO Health Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.65.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.70 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The business’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in OPKO Health by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 44,422,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,528,000 after acquiring an additional 39,486,490 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth $1,840,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 142.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 876,272 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 222,869 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPK. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

