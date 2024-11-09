OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OKUR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OnKure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital raised OnKure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

OnKure Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKUR traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.58. 29,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,611. OnKure Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $58.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.21.

OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that OnKure Therapeutics will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OnKure Therapeutics Company Profile

