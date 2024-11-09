OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OKUR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OnKure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital raised OnKure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect that OnKure Therapeutics will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Incis a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Incis based in SAN DIEGO.
