Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Onestream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Onestream Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ OS traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. 1,688,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,432. Onestream has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Onestream during the third quarter worth $1,417,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in Onestream during the third quarter worth $6,780,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the third quarter valued at $2,412,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the third quarter valued at $593,000.

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

