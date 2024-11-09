OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMF. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

OneMain stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.03%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,474 shares in the company, valued at $20,873,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,859 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

