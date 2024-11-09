OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Shares of NASDAQ OCX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.86. 20,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,333. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,558.46% and a negative return on equity of 149.88%.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,315,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $3,880,250.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,420,994.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Andrea S. James bought 33,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,315,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $3,880,250.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,420,994.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

