Olympiad Research LP Reduces Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Olympiad Research LP lowered its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Kforce were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Kforce by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kforce by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kforce by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 259.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kforce during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

KFRC opened at $61.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.88. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $74.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Kforce had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $353.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.41%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

