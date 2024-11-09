Olympiad Research LP Buys Shares of 2,182 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,945,000 after buying an additional 907,972 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,780 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 27.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after acquiring an additional 883,659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,782,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $80.49 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,391.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

