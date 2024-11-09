Olympiad Research LP Acquires New Position in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Riskified to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Riskified Stock Performance

Riskified stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Riskified Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $818.26 million, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $78.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

