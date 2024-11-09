Olympiad Research LP Acquires 1,594 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,307,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,706,000 after acquiring an additional 890,630 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 861,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,152 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of FULT stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.00 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

